SHERIDAN — Every year in mid-October, officials across the nation mark National Teen Driver Safety Week, asking parents to help instill safe driving behaviors early on.
The weeklong campaign focused on awareness comes just weeks after a serious rollover accident in Sheridan involving five teens ended with two hospitalizations.
Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens aged 15-18 years old in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2019, there were 2,042 people killed in crashes involving a teen driver, of which 628 deaths were the teen driver. Parents, the NHTSA stresses, can be the “biggest influencers on teens' choices behind the wheel if they take the time to talk with their teens about some of the biggest driving risks.”
The greatest dangers when it comes to teen drivers are alcohol, controlled substances, poor seat belt usage, distracted driving, drowsy driving and speeding or generally not obeying traffic laws, Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley said.
“We want everyone to be safe, not just teens, and in general I would say that teen driving statistics remain the same, or roughly the same, as in previous times,” Ringley said. “What parents should really stress, and have conversations with their teens about, are the important rules drivers need to follow to keep their not only teen drivers safe, but also the motoring public and pedestrians safe as well.”
The Sheridan Police Department offers a traffic safety course on a regular basis, paid for with state funding and consisting of two-hour sessions taught over four days. The next two scheduled classes will begin Nov. 30 and Jan. 12, 2023. Adults and teens alike are encouraged to attend.
“The classes cover safe driving habits as well as driving laws. Those classes are for adults and teens, and we would even welcome teens that are studying for their license or who haven’t hit the road on their own yet,” Ringley said.
According to the NHTSA, speeding is a critical issue for all drivers, especially for teens who are less experienced. In 2020, almost one-third of all teen drivers of passenger vehicles involved in fatal crashes were speeding at the time of the crash. Males were more likely to be involved in fatal speeding-related crashes than females. Passengers in a teen’s vehicle also can lead to disastrous consequences. Research shows the risk of a fatal crash dramatically increases in direct relation to the number of passengers in a vehicle, and the likelihood that a teen driver will engage in risky behavior triples when multiple passengers are in the same vehicle.
As with everything, most drivers tend to practice what they learn early on, he said. That means the best time to instill safe driving habits in a driver is when they are learning to drive, so they don’t have to unlearn bad habits later in life. Drivers who roll through a stop sign or ignore a red light are not obeying traffic laws.
“Let’s instill in our children that a stop sign is a stop sign. A red light means stop, and not to proceed through an intersection,” Ringley said.
He also said drivers should practice defensive driving, meaning they are driving safely but also to keeping an eye out for poor driving on the part of other motorists, taking mitigating actions near those other drivers.
Texting and driving is prohibited by state law. Ringley said he understands people use their cellphones not only for communication but for entertainment, from music to podcasts, but that the safest bet is to pull over before pulling out a cellphone.
“There is a state statute that addresses ‘handheld electronic wireless communication devices,’ also known as cellphones, for ‘electronic messaging,’ which is prohibited,” he said. “That means texting and driving is prohibited by state statute. We would encourage all drivers not to even hold their cellphones while they are driving to prevent someone from taking their eyes off the road."
The best idea, Ringley said, is always to pull over before making any calls or using a screen at all, but he did encourage parents to help teen drivers install a hands-free Bluetooth system, even an aftermarket one for older vehicles, to help prevent distracted driving or to use in for emergency calls.
“Having said that, there have been studies that show that using Bluetooth can be almost as distracting as texting while driving. We would just encourage everyone to pull over to make a phone call, or to look at any type of screen,” Ringley said.