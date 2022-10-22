texting and driving stock
Teenagers text while driving in this photo illustration. Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley suggests all, teenage and adult drivers alike, pull over before even handling a cellphone while in a vehicle.

 Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — Every year in mid-October, officials across the nation mark National Teen Driver Safety Week, asking parents to help instill safe driving behaviors early on. 

The weeklong campaign focused on awareness comes just weeks after a serious rollover accident in Sheridan involving five teens ended with two hospitalizations.

