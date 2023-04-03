krinkee_001.jpg
Sheridan Police Department Sgt. Nevada Krinkee speaks with a driver during a traffic stop Thursday, March 30, 2023. Krinkee said being a good police officer takes a wide spectrum of personality, from empathetic and eager to help those in need to aggressive and capable of taking control over dangerous situations.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Amid rising nationwide conversation around law enforcement in recent years, Sheridan Police Department has taken the opportunity to learn from incidents around the country and reflect on the qualities that make a good, efficient law enforcement officer.

To adequately fulfill the role of a law enforcement officer requires two different ends of a wide spectrum of personality, said SPD Sgt. Nevada Krinkee, a delicate balance that can be tough but critical to uphold.

