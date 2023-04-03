SHERIDAN — Amid rising nationwide conversation around law enforcement in recent years, Sheridan Police Department has taken the opportunity to learn from incidents around the country and reflect on the qualities that make a good, efficient law enforcement officer.
To adequately fulfill the role of a law enforcement officer requires two different ends of a wide spectrum of personality, said SPD Sgt. Nevada Krinkee, a delicate balance that can be tough but critical to uphold.
“Most cops, if you ask them — especially if they’re new — ‘Why did you become a cop?’ [They’ll say] ‘Well, I wanted to help people.’ You genuinely have to have some aspect of that, of ‘I want to help people,’ but you also need to have another side of you that loves going out and catching bad guys,” Krinkee said. “We’re asking for a lot of humility and compassion and caring, but at the same time, you have to be aggressive and capable of going into really violent situations and taking control of it. There’s not really, I think, any other job that requires that big of a sway.”
SPD Cpt. Tom Ringley said character is one of the most important parts of being a police officer, even higher than the academic aspects of the job. Over the past five years, SPD has implemented changes to its hiring process to reflect this by steering oral interviews away from questions around policing and toward questions surrounding desired character traits.
“Our rationale is, policing is not hard. The academic side of policing and teaching people to be officers is not hard. However, character is often ingrained in people at a very early age and it’s hard to teach character,” Ringley said. “People have to live through their character, so that’s what we look for in our officers and it’s certainly reflected through all of our hires in the past five years or so. By looking for character, it seems that the quality of the officer has increased.”
While widely reported incidents of police brutality and violence in recent years haven’t directly affected SPD, Ringley said each and every one of them, from the 2020 nationwide riots to school shootings, provides an opportunity to learn.
“Over the last eight years or so, we’ve seen examples of how not to respond to a school shooting and very recently, we’ve seen an example of what appears to be a textbook example of how to respond to a school shooting. It doesn’t necessarily depend on the size of the agency, but there are always critical incidents and trends that the industry as a whole takes notice and learns from,” Ringley said. “It’s a constantly evolving industry and for SPD specifically, we all evolve to improve our service to the community. The riots in Portland didn’t directly affect us, but there were some lessons learned on how to respond to community issues and crowd control.”
While incidents of police brutality or other forms of mishandling of justice in bigger cities may not impact SPD directly, Krinkee said witnessing those incidents can be frustrating as a fellow law enforcement officer.
“It almost makes us more mad than everyone else because really the only thing that we have, the only reason that we have our power to be able to do anything is because the average day citizen says we have that power,” Krinkee said. “You’re either depositing or withdrawing from that pool of trust that you built in your community. When the world is so connected, when cops do something across the country that is atrocious or just completely wrong, it affects us here because that pulls from our pool of trust because people just see law enforcement as this big, amorphous blob.”
Ringley said every incident in which an officer uses force capable of causing injury is documented in an incident report and thoroughly reviewed by a supervising officer. After a use of force review is completed, it is documented into a computer program that tracks all incidents involving use of force. If an officer has a high number of incidents within a certain period of time, an intervention response by a supervising officer is required.
According to SPD’s use of force data, SPD officers answered 11,246 calls for service and displayed use of force in 23 separate incidents in 2022. Included in those 23 incidents were empty-handed control holds, taser deployments and pepper spray deployment. There were no incidents of deadly force by an officer and no suspects were injured beyond the level of abrasions, sprains and bruises, data which Ringley said is typical for SPD.
Krinkee said one thing SPD does well to maintain high quality officers is refusing to budge on high hiring standards, even when staff numbers are low.
“[SPD is] making sure that the people we pick are people that we actually want on the street, not just something that we need,” Krinkee said. “We don’t need a warm body, we need someone to actually do the job correctly.”