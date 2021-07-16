SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department reminds Sheridan residents and visitors remember on-street public parking spaces in the business district shall not be occupied by any vehicle from 2 to 6 a.m.
SPD has the ordinance (16-29) in place so streets may be cleaned or plowed for snow.
The business district is defined as the area bounded by, and including the bounding portions of the following streets and their intersections: Brooks Street on the west, Dow Street on the north, Scott and Broadway streets on the east and Burkitt Street on the south.
SPD encourages the community to be extra cognizant of the ordinance during Rodeo Week and asks all vehicles be removed from Main Street from Brundage to Dow and from the 50 block of Grinnell Plaza by 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights.
Those streets will be closed to accommodate extra patrons of downtown bars.