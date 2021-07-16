Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. Hot. High near 100F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.