SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department reminded all drivers of the two-hour parking limit on public streets in the historic business district.
The two-hour limit is to make the district equally accessible to residents and guests alike, an SPD release said, and gives everyone the opportunity to park downtown close to destinations of choice.
The business district includes streets between Brooks Street on the west, Dow Street on the north, Scott and Broadway streets on the east and Burkitt Street on the south.