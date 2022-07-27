Sheridan Police Department building spd stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department is working to compile a list of private security cameras in place in the community.

Many Sheridan residents and businesses have installed on-site cameras that record video footage. This video footage could help solve a crime, but investigators may not know the footage exists or owners may be unaware of a crime being investigated and therefore unable to volunteer the footage.

Recommended for you