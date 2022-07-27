SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department is working to compile a list of private security cameras in place in the community.
Many Sheridan residents and businesses have installed on-site cameras that record video footage. This video footage could help solve a crime, but investigators may not know the footage exists or owners may be unaware of a crime being investigated and therefore unable to volunteer the footage.
SPD has asked community members to share contact information and what areas cameras record. Then, in the future, if it is believed a camera may have relevant footage, individuals or businesses may be contacted and asked about video footage.
SPD is not requesting log-in information or access to any camera system. The department will only use privately recorded surveillance footage to investigate crimes.
To be part of the process or for additional information, contact Lt. James Hill at jhill@sheridanwy.gov or 307-672-5605.