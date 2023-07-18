SHERIDAN — With the conclusion of another successful Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week, local law enforcement reflected on crime, or the lack thereof. Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley said some of the changes in Rodeo Week festivities over the past few years have corresponded with a lower number of arrests and citations during the week.
“From our perspective, it was a good year,” Ringley said. “Our philosophy of letting people enjoy themselves after making the decision to go somewhere seems to be paying off. Everyone seemed to be in a good mood and the weather also cooperated… There [were] really no issues of notice.”
To prepare for the influx of tourists and locals alike celebrating the rodeo festivities, Ringley said 10 officers from Gillette came to Sheridan to assist Friday and Saturday nights, paid for by a $6,000 underage drinking grant.
Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office reported similar positivity — Undersheriff Devereaux Johnson said the most recent few years of Rodeo Week celebration, including this year, have gone exceptionally well.
“As a whole, I think it went great. I think the past couple of years specifically have been really, really good years in my opinion,” Johnson said. “I can’t speak enough to how great of an event it is.”
Between Thursday, July 11 and Sunday, July 16, SCSO reported13 people were arrested for DUIs and11 public intoxication citations were issued. Of the 20 arrests that were booked between Thursday and Sunday, Ringley said only 10 were local, reflecting positively on the community.
“We would commend our community for, on a whole, making great decisions and enjoying the week responsibly,” Ringley said.
Since the dissolution of the street dance in recent years, Ringley said a pattern has emerged of lower arrests and citations throughout Rodeo Week as festivities are spread out over town instead of centralized in one place. Because of the way Rodeo Week has changed over the years, comparing previous years to one another is “apples to oranges,” Ringley said.
“Several smaller events rather than one large event seems to have led to a decreased number of DUIS and fighting. The number of fights reported has dropped,” Ringley said.
In a city council meeting Monday, SPD Chief Travis Koltiska echoed this.
“The smaller events have been proven to produce much less crime and alcohol related issues,” Koltiska said. “It seems to me that venues are more entertainment based and family oriented than just a party atmosphere.”
SPD reports two DUI arrests, seven public intoxication arrests, seven minor in possession arrests, three befouling arrests and one interference arrest over the weekend.
“I truly think people are doing the right thing and they’re enjoying themselves as we all should be,” Johnson said. “Mistakes happen, but I think for the most part, people are enjoying themselves responsibly and that’s all we can ask for.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.