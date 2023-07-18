SHERIDAN — With the conclusion of another successful Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week, local law enforcement reflected on crime, or the lack thereof. Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley said some of the changes in Rodeo Week festivities over the past few years have corresponded with a lower number of arrests and citations during the week.

“From our perspective, it was a good year,” Ringley said. “Our philosophy of letting people enjoy themselves after making the decision to go somewhere seems to be paying off. Everyone seemed to be in a good mood and the weather also cooperated… There [were] really no issues of notice.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you