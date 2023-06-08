SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after receiving a report of a man impersonating a law enforcement officer Wednesday. The suspect performed an unofficial traffic stop where he identified himself as a police lieutenant and gave the victim driver a verbal warning.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 50 years old and driving a silver or gray GMC pickup truck. The suspect had white hair and was wearing a ball cap. The GMC pickup had four doors and a camper shell and was described as being approximately 10 years old with an off-colored front bumper, indicating it might have been replaced due to body damage.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you