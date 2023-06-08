SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after receiving a report of a man impersonating a law enforcement officer Wednesday. The suspect performed an unofficial traffic stop where he identified himself as a police lieutenant and gave the victim driver a verbal warning.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 50 years old and driving a silver or gray GMC pickup truck. The suspect had white hair and was wearing a ball cap. The GMC pickup had four doors and a camper shell and was described as being approximately 10 years old with an off-colored front bumper, indicating it might have been replaced due to body damage.
According to a media release by SPD Capt. Tom Ringley, the suspect flashed vehicle headlights and manually motioned from a driver to pull over near the intersection of West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue. The suspect presented himself as a police lieutenant and presented a badge to the victim driver.
While SPD does have some unmarked vehicles in which officers may initiate traffic stops, the unmarked vehicles are equipped with emergency lights, sirens and police radios and officers will not initiate a traffic stop by flashing headlights or waiving.
SPD cautions drivers to call 911 if they think a police impersonator is attempting to pull them over.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.