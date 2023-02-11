SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department has multiple avenues for members of the public to submit positive and negative comments, and in an effort to uphold transparency, accountability and the public’s confidence in local officers, SPD performs a rigorous investigative process in considering community feedback, Capt. Tom Ringley said.

“The formal image and our effectiveness in carrying out our mission in successfully serving the public, that depends on the personal integrity and discipline of all of our employees. Not just the officers, but also our communications officers and our office staff, to include their records division,” Ringley said. “The public has every right to expect fair and impartial law enforcement services from us and one of the ways we guarantee that fair and impartial law enforcement service is that we investigate all our allegations of improper conduct by the employees.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you