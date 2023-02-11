SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department has multiple avenues for members of the public to submit positive and negative comments, and in an effort to uphold transparency, accountability and the public’s confidence in local officers, SPD performs a rigorous investigative process in considering community feedback, Capt. Tom Ringley said.
“The formal image and our effectiveness in carrying out our mission in successfully serving the public, that depends on the personal integrity and discipline of all of our employees. Not just the officers, but also our communications officers and our office staff, to include their records division,” Ringley said. “The public has every right to expect fair and impartial law enforcement services from us and one of the ways we guarantee that fair and impartial law enforcement service is that we investigate all our allegations of improper conduct by the employees.”
Chief Travis Koltiska said transparency is highly important at SPD, not only in regards to the services provided by the department but also the information made available to the public.
“Transparency occurs in everything we do. We ensure that the things that are out there that we can divulge, we are able to do that,” Koltiska said. “There are obviously rules and regulations regarding when information can’t be released, but I think one of the simplest things we do is providing the information on our reports every day and putting that on our website so it’s accessible to not only the general public but also media sources.
“There’s laws governing what information can be released. Some sensitive information cannot be released when it comes to people’s personal information or the names of juveniles or domestic violence victims, but we will make everything we can release available to the public upon request,” Koltiska continued.
Part of ensuring transparency between the department and the public, Ringley said, is handling citizen complaints with respect and thorough investigation. Ringley elaborated on the types of feedback received from the public and how they are handled.
“We investigate all allegations regardless of what we think the outcome would be. There are two types of investigations, the first is a citizen inquiry and that’s not necessarily a complaint, it’s often a question regarding how and why we do things,” Ringley said. “The second type of investigation, the more formal investigations in regards to processing of complaints, involves if someone complains and it’s actually a very bad act.”
According to Ringley, citizen complaints can be investigated within the department itself or, depending on the severity of the complaint, they can be outsourced to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
“Almost all criminal complaints will be outsourced. I think the only ones we wouldn’t outsource are minor traffic complaints against an officer,” Ringley said. “For instance, whenever we have officer-involved shootings — fortunately, it’s been a long time since we’ve had one — we don’t investigate ourselves. There’s potential that a crime was committed and therefore we outsource the investigation on ourselves.”
Complaints able to be investigated within the department are typically handled by sergeants, Ringley said. Koltiska said a supervising sergeant will follow up with the complainant and the officer involved in the complaint, interview the officer and look into all pertinent evidence of the incident such as body camera footage, incident reports and telephone calls.
Upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be classified into one of four categories: sustained, not sustained, exonerated or unfounded. A sustained finding means an allegation was found to be true, while an unsustained finding means an allegation was discovered to be false. An exonerated finding means it was found during investigation the alleged incident did occur, but the accused officer was following SPD policy. An unfounded finding means the allegation was made with no basis, Koltiska explained.
If the investigation of an allegation is found to be sustained, Koltiska said the next step is retraining or disciplining the offending officer or staff member, though the specifics of the repercussions are not available to the public.
Koltiska said members of the public can submit comments, feedback and complaints online, over the phone or in person, and anonymity is an option.
“Self-introspection allows us to look at what we do as an organization and it doesn’t have to be just officers, it can be in dispatch, it could be in records, it could be in any level of the department,” Koltiska said. “It gives us an opportunity to ask, ‘What we’re doing, is that what the community wants? Are we following the best practices of our profession and is it the right thing to do?’”
Ringley encouraged community members to take advantage of the ability to submit feedback to the department.
“If people are not sure whether or not they should call us with a comment, we would rather they do err on the side of caution and call us,” Ringley said. “That’s what we’re here for, to maintain the quality of life, and we want people to have full confidence in their police department.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.