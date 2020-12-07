SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department received a report of a scam in which a suspect has claimed to be an officer within the department.
The suspect called a victim using a fraudulently generated phone number, which initially mimicked the Sheridan Police Department’s non-emergency telephone phone number, 307-672-2413.
The suspect stated the victim’s business was under investigation for receiving fraudulent currency. The victim fell prey to the scam and followed the suspect’s demands that the victim purchase gift cards and to electronically transmit the gift card information.
The identity of the victim or business will be withheld for purposes of privacy.
SPD would like to remind the public that SPD officers will never request the electronic transfer of currency in any form. They would like to also remind people to never provide their personal information to anyone they do not know or trust.
If anyone is contacted in a similar manner, SPD requests you report it as soon as possible. This case is currently under investigation.