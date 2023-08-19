Hunting Applications_GW 001web.jpg
A doe sunbathes under a tree near the The Brinton Museum Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Deer Management Archery Program incentivizes the Sheridan community to aid in the management of deer population, said Sheridan Police Dept. Capt. Tom Ringley, reducing conflict between deer herds and humans while preserving limited resources for the remaining population.

Ringley said the program — implemented by the city of Sheridan in 2007 — has historically been successful in managing the deer population since its inception. During the 2022 archery program, 64 people signed up to participate and 20 successfully harvested 28 deer. During 2022, SPD took complaints from citizens regarding deer damaging property and causing issues with pets, including some pets being killed by deer while in yards. This program, Ringley said, helps to cut down on the prevalence of these problems.

