SHERIDAN — The Deer Management Archery Program incentivizes the Sheridan community to aid in the management of deer population, said Sheridan Police Dept. Capt. Tom Ringley, reducing conflict between deer herds and humans while preserving limited resources for the remaining population.
Ringley said the program — implemented by the city of Sheridan in 2007 — has historically been successful in managing the deer population since its inception. During the 2022 archery program, 64 people signed up to participate and 20 successfully harvested 28 deer. During 2022, SPD took complaints from citizens regarding deer damaging property and causing issues with pets, including some pets being killed by deer while in yards. This program, Ringley said, helps to cut down on the prevalence of these problems.
Of the deer successfully harvested last year, 12 were whitetail does, nine were whitetail bucks, three were whitetail fawn, two were mule deer bucks and one was a mule deer doe, according to numbers provided by Ringley. Two hunters did not turn in their harvest reports after attempted contact was made.
The impact of the program is twofold, Ringley said, being just one approach to population management and preventing conflict with humans. By thinning out the herd, Ringley said motor vehicle accidents involving deer and other conflicts can become less frequent.
Before participating in the program, community members must first register in person at SPD. Registration is open as of Friday. Ringley noted hunting according to this program is permitted strictly on private land within city limits and with permission from the landowner.
Christina Schmidt, public information specialist at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said it’s important for hunters to be mindful of hunting regulations while participating in the program.
“Not all, but some deer, elk and antelope areas have early archery seasons, so those run prior to the regular season dates,” Schmidt said. “If that is the case, if your hunt area and your license type [have] an early archery season, you do need to get an archery permit from us. That is separate from the city and that’s only for the early archery season.”
Schmidt said WGFD encourages hunters to read through the hunting regulations provided by the department, which can be found online at wgfd.wyo.gov or at the WGFD office for a printed copy. Because hunting regulations can at times seem complicated or confusing, Schmidt said it’s important to be mindful of the most up to date regulations directly from WGFD.
“Get a copy of the regulations and read them because season dates can change from year to year, limitations on licenses can change from year to year, so we encourage folks to pick those up and read them before they go out hunting,” Schmidt said. “If they have any questions, call and ask here at the front desk or ask a game warden.”
The Sheridan WGFD office is located at 700 Valley View Drive and can be reached by phone at 307-672-7418.
