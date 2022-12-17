SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department reported 38 motor vehicle accidents on city streets, not including hit and run accidents, between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Data for Dec. 8 was not available, so the number could be even higher — SPD Captain Tom Ringley said many of these accidents are caused by human error.

“Crashes, regardless of weather and road conditions, are generally results of human errors,” Ringley said. “Common [causes] we discover during crash investigations include but are not limited to inattention, disobeying regulatory signs, driving too fast for conditions or driving beyond one’s skill level.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

