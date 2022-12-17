SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department reported 38 motor vehicle accidents on city streets, not including hit and run accidents, between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Data for Dec. 8 was not available, so the number could be even higher — SPD Captain Tom Ringley said many of these accidents are caused by human error.
“Crashes, regardless of weather and road conditions, are generally results of human errors,” Ringley said. “Common [causes] we discover during crash investigations include but are not limited to inattention, disobeying regulatory signs, driving too fast for conditions or driving beyond one’s skill level.”
Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dalles elaborated on some of the mistakes commonly made by drivers during adverse weather and road conditions.
“One of our biggest safety issues is the number of people that drive without their headlights on, especially in windy, foggy or snowy conditions in the middle of the day,” Dalles said. “We really are trying to figure out how to get the message out to the driving public that if your vehicle is on, your headlights should be on as well, especially during weather conditions or events and not only at nighttime but during the day as well.”
Dalles said keeping headlights on during a multitude of weather conditions aids in visibility for other drivers.
“The key there is you want to be visible from all angles… when your headlights are on and your tail lights are on, oncoming traffic can see you, so that’s really important,” Dalles said.
Dalles also stressed the importance of slowing down for conditions.
“Just because you have a four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicle doesn’t mean you can travel at the posted speed limit,” Dalles said. “You still need to have reduced speeds to accommodate for the road conditions and other people traveling at slower speeds.”
Having a four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicle can be helpful during adverse road conditions, but such vehicles are not immune to accidents, Dalles said.
“I think a lot of those people in all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive vehicles just feel like they [have] a little more control and they aren’t mindful or respectful of people that don’t have that kind of vehicle,” Dalles said.
Dalles provided multiple recommendations for safe driving during adverse road conditions.
“If you don’t have to be on the road, don’t be on the road because it only increases your chances of something happening,” Dalles said. “Increase that distance between you and the vehicle in front of you and make sure you drive with headlights on at all times during weather conditions— fog, rain, snow or limited visibility. Obey posted speed limits, don’t crowd the [snow plows] or anyone else on the road by any means. Give yourself space.”
