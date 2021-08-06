STORY — The Fort Phil Kearney/Bozeman Trail Association and Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site will host two speakers Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.
Dave McKee, former Bighorn National Forest lasison to the National Park Service and American Indian representatives, will speak about the Medicine Wheel located in the forest.
In addition, Donovin Sprague will speak to the Lakota and Cheyenne history on the Bozeman Trail. Sprague was born and raised on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation in South Dakota and is a member of the Minnicoujou Lakota. He is a university instructor, author, historian and currently teaches history and political science at Sheridan College.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place at Kearney Community Hall, located half a mile off Interstate 90’s exit 44.