SHERIDAN — While COVID-19 stopped Spear-O Wigwam owners from having a ribbon cutting and the pomp and circumstance they anticipated during reopening in 2020, summer two following the purchase of the facility by the Sessions family from Northern Wyoming Community College District will look more like owners anticipated.
Several partners and new staff make the second summer of Spear-O opening to the public what it is, including horseback riding, fly-fishing lessons, ways to ride the water and — most excitingly for the owners — a chef with breakfast, lunch and dinner options seven days per week.
Some of the food offerings provided by Terrence Taylor were on display Monday, as was the upbeat nature of the former Penn State wrestler, former Marine and current high school U.S. history teacher with Denver Schools. In his first summer on the job, Taylor already appreciates the open space, different landscape from that of Colorado’s busy state capitol and the time and space to simply think.
“I like the peace, serenity and quiet,” Taylor said. “I love the city, but it’s nice to get away for a while. You have time to think, and there’s less people.”
While Taylor ran in and out of the Spear-O Lodge kitchen, co-owner Kevin Sessions operated the grill under the pavilion with family member, Wes Sessions.
“Everything we envisioned in the beginning, as we took Spear-O on, everything’s fallen into place,” Kevin Sessions said. “It’s an incredible opportunity to see the success and people totally appreciate what this place has to offer.”
Without numbers in hand, several members of staff noticed a drastic increase in bookings for cabins and other activities.
Spear-O owners added partnerships with Fly Shop of the Bighorns and Rock Creek Anglers for guided fly-fishing sessions and trips; Nick Flores will lead hikes and, unofficially, rock-climbing excursions for those interested; Barlow Outfitters team Bob Barlow and Michelle Irwin, along with wrangler Mark Patterson, will lead hourly, daily and multi-day horseback riding and packing trips in the Bighorn Mountains and Cloud Peak Wilderness.
With some trips already completed, Barlow said they’re booking up quickly but the fleet of 30 head of horses and mules will provide ample opportunities for those staying at the facility and others wanting to come up for just horse trips.
The Barlows winter the horses just a short bit from Eatons’ Ranch’s wintering location in Gillette, at the Barlow Ranch west of the city. The Barlow Outfitter duo added a few new ponies to their fleet and started training them in April, during hunting season to get them used to packing and the mountain trails.
Spear-O staff now includes Anna Zowada, who manages the site with help from Irwin and the team. Jeff Shanor, who contracts with Spear-O, will complete marketing projects and recently redesigned the website for a more user-friendly experience.
Looking into the future, Sessions hopes to continue expanding offerings, adding a five-teepee village across the creek — currently under construction — and an eventual expansion of more cabins and winter offerings.