SHERIDAN — Spear-O Wigwam came alive again this summer with guests and events under ownership acquired in March 2020. The owners, despite pandemic setbacks, recorded an average year with room for growth and post-pandemic plans.
The hosts — Steve Sessions, Todd Sessions, Kevin Sessions, Curt Symons and Carl Symons — closed the deal March 9 at Century 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. Northern Wyoming Community College District previously owned Spear-O. The district purchased it in 2011 for $650,000; the March purchase closed for $800,000, according to previous reporting by The Sheridan Press.
The ranch, located 29 miles southwest of Sheridan at an elevation of 8,300 feet, sits on 17 acres right next to Park Reservoir up Red Grade Road in Sheridan County, according to the resort’s website. Willis Moses Spear established Spear-O Wigwam in 1923 as a “high camp” in the mountains to complement the guest ranch he also ran at the Spear Ranch near Big Horn, the website explains. Ernest Hemingway — who has a cabin named in his honor — completed his first draft of “A Farewell to Arms” in a few weeks at Spear-O.
The sweat equity put into the tourist spot culminated June 20 at its grand opening. A total of 132 stays booked up the facility to around 30% occupancy for its three-month season. Half of those stays were Wyoming folks, with a few outliers from the East and the Midwest.
Co-owner Carl Symons said with less travel restrictions, he anticipates more out-of-state visitors in the future.
“People wanted to get away and they wanted it to be a place where they felt safe but still kind of out and about,” Symons said.
Out and about they were. Owners refreshed the facility with their own families with the hopes of making it a family-friendly destination. While meals were not served, a grill with a cover and tables and chairs sat in the middle of the facility so people could cook on a grill and not just the campfire, which also remained available for residents to cook meals or enjoy time next to a fire.
The owners had guides for hiking, canoeing, fishing and horseback riding, and provided wranglers for guided horseback tours through the Bighorns. While wranglers preferred longer trips to hour-long rides, Symons said many of the guests preferred hour-long trail rides to the longer half-day or multi-day trips. Sheridan County Travel and Tourism’s small crew filmed part of its series “The Backyard” at Spear-O this summer, with a focus on walking the footsteps of Hemingway. One of those tasks was hopping atop a horse with filming equipment in hand.
STT’s Jeff Shanor, having only ridden a horse for a cumulative 10 minutes of his life, spent the first few minutes simply riding before his coworker Max Brown handed him his filming equipment. While riding the tame horse, Shanor operated a drone for footage of Spear-O and the Bighorns.
“It’s super unique and removed from anywhere else, which is why I think people love it,” Shanor said. “People go up there to seek solitude, and the history of it is amazing. There’s a reason why Ernest Hemingway went up there and visited.”
Although not set, Spear-O and a local business have potential winter season plans that have not yet been finalized. Until then, Symons anticipates he and his team adding food service to the menu for guests next summer, as well as additional activities when health concerns lessen. Three weddings have already been booked at the location in 2021.
Overall, Symons hopes people recognize the location, which he credits its preservation to Sheridan College staff, as a place to explore the outdoors with family.