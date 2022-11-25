SHERIDAN — Community involvement helps to prepare students for life after high school in programs across Sheridan County school districts.
Sheridan County School District 1 is making an effort to involve students with special needs in their community through a Career and Independent Living Program, helping students develop individually as well as build skill sets to live successful lives beyond high school. Laurel Main, special education director for SCSD1, initiated the current CIL program in January 2021.
The program includes band, choir, art, computer media, drama, cooking, lifetime physical activities, supported and independent community employment, extracurricular activities such as basketball and football, as well as high school academic content, Main said. Through these activities, students learn important life and vocational skills, form connections with others and instill passions.
Main said the students in the program have many needs similar to those of other students in the high school, but some needs that differ, too.
“They benefit from hands-on practice, direct teaching and experiences that are unique to this program,” she added.
The CIL program allows for specialization of these needs, tailoring the opportunities afforded the students depending on the individual. Through CIL, students are “prepared to live and work as independently as possible as an adult,” Main said.
Main emphasized the CIL program’s success is due not only to her efforts, but to those of the SCSD1 staff as well. Her current role is in supporting those staff, which also includes community partners willing to allow students to learn in their vocational settings, she said. The program continues to seek willing partners throughout the community who will train students with valuable skills they can put to use beyond graduation. In turn, employers receive capable and well-trained employees to fill positions.
Similarly, SCSD2 offers programming for students on individualized education plans to get involved in the community, building life skills through multiple levels of involvement.
Rob Winn, transition coordinator at Sheridan High School as well as John C. Schiffer Collaborative School, said the goal of the program “is to provide a smooth transition for students from high school to their chosen career path. This may include going straight to work, planning for college or a technical school or participating in a day habilitation program.”
Winn has held his position for six years, running the program at Schiffer prior to bringing it into Sheridan High School two years ago.
Students who may not be ready for immersion in a job field are provided with resources on campus to practice certain skills, such as retail or janitorial abilities, until they feel ready to move on to on-the-job training, Winn said.
Job coaches are also provided for students if needed.
“They work side by side with you,” Winn said, “and if you’re doing good they take a step back. And then pretty soon they’re checking on you once a week.”
Individual students in the program are given the support they need and allowed room to grow in their chosen field throughout the academic year, learning important skills while helping local businesses.
”In the two years that we have been implementing this program, we have not been turned away by any business and the experiences for the students have been amazing,” Winn said.
Sheridan County School District 3 also hopes to enact programs similar to CIL, beginning with job shadowing in the spring of this academic year. Adam Georgeson, who is currently in his first full year on staff in SCSD3’s special education program along with Misty McTaggart, said he hopes to create a “transition-oriented class with a community-based instruction component,” which he is currently working to develop and hopes to implement by next school year.
“Because of our remote location, I think it’s imperative that I design some programming that gets our kids out in the greater community, learning things in the context they will experience it in their futures,” Georgeson explained.
The program will aim to allow learners in SCSD3’s special education program to become active citizens through civic engagement, while providing logical steps in the development of their individual interests and teaching them skills needed to be successful adults, “in as authentic a context as possible,” he said.
Annelise Hoffmann is an intern at The Sheridan Press through Sheridan High School's internship program.