CASPER — Nearly 900 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, Unified Sports® partners, coaches, friends, family and volunteers from throughout Wyoming will travel to Casper to attend the 2022 Special Olympics Wyoming fall tournament held Oct. 5-7 in Casper.
Athletes will compete in bocce, bowling, cycling and soccer events over the course of three days throughout the Casper area.
Athletes competing in this year’s fall tournament hail from Cody, Lander, Powell, Riverton, Washakie County, Bridger Valley, Evanston, Sweetwater County, Jackson, Cheyenne, Goshen County, Laramie, Platte County, Buffalo, Crook County, Sheridan, Gillette, Johnson County, Casper, Douglas and Lusk.
The fall tournament opening ceremony will be held in the Natrona County High School gymnasium Wednesday at 6:30 pm. During the ceremony, Special Olympics Wyoming’s 50th anniversary will be celebrated with special guests and a recap of 50 years of service in Wyoming.
Competition takes place throughout the three days at Boomtown (formerly Sunrise) and El Marko Lanes for Bowling, the north Casper soccer fields for soccer and bocce, and at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park for cycling. Athletes and coaches will also be hosted for lunches at troopers bingo and a victory banquet and dance at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.
A full schedule can be found on the fall tournament page of our website. Contingency plans have been made for indoor venues if poor weather dictates.