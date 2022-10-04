image
CASPER — Nearly 900 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, Unified Sports® partners, coaches, friends, family and volunteers from throughout Wyoming will travel to Casper to attend the 2022 Special Olympics Wyoming fall tournament held Oct. 5-7 in Casper.

Athletes will compete in bocce, bowling, cycling and soccer events over the course of three days throughout the Casper area.

