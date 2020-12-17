CASPER — Special Olympics Wyoming 2021 State Winter Games have been shifted to a virtual format for Special Olympics athletes around the state. The in-person state event was scheduled to be hosted in Jackson in February 2021.
Special Olympics Wyoming looks forward to working with long-time event partners including the town of Jackson, Teton County School District and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for future State Winter Games.
With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, it has been determined that hosting a large, in-person, overnight event is not in the best health interest of the athletes. Special Olympics Wyoming athletes have various intellectual disabilities, which often equate to health risks above and beyond those of the general population, according to a release.
Due to guidance issued through Special Olympics North America regarding overnight stays for multi-day competitions, along with limited capacities in a variety of facilities under current state of Wyoming public health orders, organizers are unable host the event safely at this time.
While this is an unfortunate situation for the athletes, organization and communities, Special Olympics Wyoming will still offer in-person competitions in the form of smaller, area games where current health orders can be observed, organizers said. Events will be offered around the state in January and February. The results from area games will be compiled to determine medaling placements for the 2021 Virtual State Winter Games competition to be held in late February.
At area games, adjustments will be made to ensure the best experience possible for all involved. Physical distancing policies in place by facilities will be followed as well as the recommendations of current public health orders and Special Olympics Inc.