SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature voted to proceed with its special session to discuss bills related to the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
When considering motions to adjourn the special session, the House voted 35 to 21 to continue the special session while the Senate voted 23 to 6 to do the same.
Typically, motions to adjourn are not subject to legislator debate, but House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, allowed representatives the privilege of the floor to share their opinions on whether the body should adjourn. Overwhelmingly, they argued the session should continue.
“Please, let’s do this,” Rep Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said. “I don’t know what the result is going to be, but let’s look at these bills and look at these people. We’re going to make decisions that are going to impact their lives. And it’s important…I would ask you to vote to not adjourn so we can actually look at this and do what we’re elected to do: provide state protection for our citizens.”
“The dictatorial tone and substance of (President Joseph Biden’s vaccine mandate) speech is not acceptable in a constitutional republic,” Rep Chuck Gray, R-Casper, said. “And it is our job as legislators of the state of Wyoming…to assert we are not going to stand for what the Chief Executive and the executive branch at the federal level is doing right now.”
Complicating the Legislature’s decision to continue the session is both bodies’ votes to not implement joint special session rules, which would have expedited the process and allowed the work to be completed in three days.
Instead of streamlining the process with mirror bills heard simultaneously in the House and Senate, bills will now go from one chamber to the next, as in a traditional session.
The session could now take as long as 20 days to complete, and bills not directly related to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate may now be considered.
Legislators representing both political parties argued lengthening the special session would be worth it if it meant doing the process right.
“If we’re going to be here, we’re going to be here for 20 days, and we’re going to do it right,” Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said. “That’s what the voters of the state demand of us.”
“When we try to pass laws… the purpose isn’t to push legislation as fast as possible,” said Rep Mike Yin, D-Jackson. “The purpose is to be a deliberative body working to make the best laws we can that do the best for our state….I think a process that shortens that is detrimental.”
After voting down the special session rules, both bodies considered special rules for their own chambers. Both bodies accepted amendments allowing bills to be considered in the appropriations committee simultaneously with other committees, which legislators hope will expedite the legislative process.
Both bodies also considered an amendment allowing legislators to vote remotely via Zoom. The House chose to implement this amendment, while the Senate voted it down.
Supporters of the amendment, such as Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, argued digital voting would be a way to accommodate legislators’ schedules. As members of a citizen Legislature, legislators have other jobs and responsibilities — including previously scheduled legislative committee meetings and redistricting work — and they had limited time to change their schedules when the special session was announced.
“Why would we deny senators the opportunity to represent the people they were elected to represent electronically, just because they have some circumstance that is beyond their control?” Hicks asked.
Others, like Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, argued it was important for legislators to be at the Capital giving the weighty issues at hand their full concentration.
“This is the place we need to be,” Rothfuss said. “If this topic is important enough to call us for a special session, we need to be here.”
At the start of the special session, legislative staff read a letter from Gov. Mark Gordon, who commended their desire to serve the people of Wyoming and respond to concerns of federal government overreach.
“These are heavy times, and it is clear we are all frustrated by the nonsense coming out of Washington, D.C., as well as the continued disrespect this administration shows for states’ and citizens’ rights,” Gordon wrote. “I empathize with this body’s impatience to do something about it.”
Gordon noted he is also pursuing legal ways to deal with the mandate. A coalition of 24 attorneys general, including Wyoming’s Bridget Hill, are prepared to challenge the mandate in court once there are specific policies that can be challenged.
The special session will consider legislation countering President Joseph Biden’s Sept. 9 executive order, which will require health care workers and workers at businesses with more than 100 employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly.
The session was approved by the affirmative votes of 35 representatives and 17 senators in a poll two weeks ago, clearing the majority of legislators needed in each chamber. Locally, Jennings; Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman; Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan; and Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, voted to enter the special session, while Reps. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, and Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, did not vote. Any legislators who did not vote in the poll were automatically counted as no votes.
There are 20 bills to consider during the special session. While the vast majority are related to the federal vaccine mandate, a handful are not and cover such subjects as firemen’s pension plans and the Wyoming Gaming Commission.