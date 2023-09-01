SHERIDAN — The month of August brought a spike in rabies cases this year. As of two weeks ago, six skunks and five bats have tested positive within the county, according to Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize, adding Sheridan County is significantly higher in rabies cases than any other county in Wyoming.
Director of Marketing and Communications at Sheridan Memorial Hospital Kristen Czaban reported four patients received rabies prophylaxis in June, four in July and 13 in August. Rabies prophylaxis, or the rabies vaccine regimen, can be administered pre-exposure or post-exposure, although the high costs associated with the treatment means prevention is the best option for most, said Debra Haar, nurse manager at Sheridan County Public Health.
Each dose of rabies prophylaxis costs $430 at Public Health, with pre-exposure prophylaxis requiring two doses and post-exposure prophylaxis potentially requiring more rounds depending on the patient and their history, or lack thereof, of being vaccinated for rabies.
“If you’ve been exposed and you haven’t been previously vaccinated, it actually becomes a much larger, much more expensive deal,” Haar said. “You’re having to pay a lot of money to keep yourself from getting extremely ill and potentially dying.”
Given the costs associated with rabies treatment and the severity of the illness itself, Haar said the best course of action to protect oneself against rabies is prevention. Taking the proactive step to receive the pre-exposure prophylaxis regimen before potentially coming into contact with rabid animals like bats, skunks or any other wild mammal is the safest — and cheapest — option when dealing with rabies.
“Prevent your exposure to the animals as much as possible, be careful around them. Not overtly trying to play with wildlife would be great,” Haar said. “If you know you’re going to be exposed to [wildlife] and you haven’t been vaccinated, it is recommended to get the two dose pre-exposure vaccine and then you know you’re covered.
“Rabies can be found in any mammal. It’s transmitted from mammal to mammal,” Haar continued. “If you’re going to be around potentially rabid animals, consider getting the rabies vaccine and just being really careful around animals that you just don’t know [or are] behaving inappropriately.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.