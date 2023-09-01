Hospital emergency entrance stock
Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s emergency room.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The month of August brought a spike in rabies cases this year. As of two weeks ago, six skunks and five bats have tested positive within the county, according to Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize, adding Sheridan County is significantly higher in rabies cases than any other county in Wyoming.

Director of Marketing and Communications at Sheridan Memorial Hospital Kristen Czaban reported four patients received rabies prophylaxis in June, four in July and 13 in August. Rabies prophylaxis, or the rabies vaccine regimen, can be administered pre-exposure or post-exposure, although the high costs associated with the treatment means prevention is the best option for most, said Debra Haar, nurse manager at Sheridan County Public Health.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

