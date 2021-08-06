SHERIDAN — A number of local artists will perform at the Spirit of Sheridan Music Festival set for Aug. 12 at Sheridan College with the hope of giving back to and inspiring the community that helped them find success.
Ebenezer Eferobor said the concept for the music festival began last year, as the community struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Let’s raise people up,” Eferobor said of the idea. “Let’s help lift people out of the darkness they’re feeling.”
As ideas developed for the concert and now music festival, Eferobor said, the concept of restoring and highlighting the community’s spirit rose to the forefront.
To him, the Spirit of Sheridan is service, community engagement, hope and joy. And, he thought, what better way to thank the community and provide some joy than with local faces, voices and art.
The concert will feature six Sheridan College alumni and instructors and community members as part of the 11-member Ebey and The Conversations Band and local The Dugan Irby Band. The performance will include a wide variety of music, including songs by Carlos Santana, Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu, Ebey and more.
Both Eferobor and Dugan Irby found success, in large part, due to the support and resources available to them in Sheridan.
“This community is amazing,” Dugan Irby said. “They got us to Nashville to record our first album.”
Irby — who picked up a guitar at 12 but started singing well before that — gained popularity around Sheridan County over the last few years, playing at Luminous Brewhouse, graduations, weddings and other gigs around town. Sheridan County fans helped make the dream a reality for Irby and his band with a fundraiser successfully tipping the band past its $12,000 goal to cover production in Tennessee.
Eferobor, who is originally from Lagos, Nigeria, said he’s gone from barely being able to afford one meal per day to studying and working in Sheridan County. He studied music at Sheridan College, has composed original music and taught camps for children at the college.
While the event set for Aug. 12 started as a concert last year, Eferobor said this year’s event will include more artists and organizers are looking toward establishing mentorship programs to help children in the community. The goal, according to Eferobor, is to pair kids with adults who can help open doors and opportunities.
The event itself will represent multiple generations, cultures and styles within Sheridan County, providing a little something for all audience members.
“People want to be able to lean into the feeling the music brings,” Eferobor said, adding that’s what the festival aims to provide.
Irby also hopes to provide a sense of accomplishment for attendees of Thursday’s festival.
“The Spirit of Sheridan, it’s a well-named event for here,” Irby said. “It really is incredible what this community can and has done. Sheridan is deserving of being celebrated.”
With that idea of celebration in mind, organizers mostly anticipate providing an atmosphere of fun for attendees of the festival. Hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream will be free for ticketholders starting at 5:30 p.m. outside the Whitney Center for the Arts.
The Spirit of Sheridan started in 2020 and benefits a different nonprofit each year. This year’s beneficiary will be the Sheridan College Foundation. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, seniors and veterans. For more information about this event and to purchase tickets, see sheridan.edu/arts.