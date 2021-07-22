SHERIDAN — The Spirit of Sheridan Music Festival at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 will benefit the Sheridan College Foundation and scholarships for students this year.
The concert will feature six Sheridan College alumni and instructors and community members as part of the 11-member Ebey and The Conversations Band and local The Dugan Irby Band.
The performance will include a wide variety of music, including songs by Carlos Santana, Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu, Ebey and more.
Hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream will be free for ticket holders starting at 5:30 p.m. outside the Whitney Center for the Arts. According to Sheridan College alumnus and performer Ebenezer Eferobor, the family friendly event is a chance for the Sheridan community to come together and celebrate the spirit of Sheridan though music.
“This is a way to experience music the way it was supposed to be,” Eferobor said. “We invite everyone to enjoy this collaboration and support Sheridan College students.”
The Spirit of Sheridan Concert started in 2020 and benefits a different nonprofit each year. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, seniors and veterans. For more information about this event and to purchase tickets, see sheridan.edu/arts.
The Whitney Center for the Arts is located at 1 Whitney Way.