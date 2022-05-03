SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sportsmen's Association will host a Women on Target event May 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is meant for those curious about firearms, whether for personal defense or to learn a new sport. The instructional shooting clinics are designed to teach firearm safety and the fundamentals of marksmanship, promoting the confidence needed to safely handle and operate a firearm upon completion.
No experience or equipment is necessary to participate.
For additional information or to register, contact Kathy Lundberg at 406-590-5809.