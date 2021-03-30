SHERIDAN — Even as vaccinations circulate throughout the community, the staff of Sheridan Memorial Hospital has not ruled out a spike in COVID-19 cases after families return from spring break trips.
“We would not be surprised to see a bump in the numbers the next couple weeks,” Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said. “We have no doubt vaccinations are playing an important role right now, but we don’t know whether it will be enough to keep us from having a surge.”
A potential spring COVID surge was predicted by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky during a press conference March 15. During the conference, Walensky expressed the importance of continuing to observe public health measures even as the vaccine is disseminated and many states relax restrictions.
“I’m pleading with you, for the sake of our nation’s health,” Walensky said. “Cases climbed last spring, they climbed again in the summer, they will climb now if we stop taking precautions when we continue to get more and more people vaccinated.”
As of March 29, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 12 active lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sheridan County, including 5 new cases. There have been 3,025 recovered cases and 31 deaths in the county. As of March 25, there were not any hospitalized cases in the county, McCafferty said.
As the case numbers remain low across the state, counties continue to ease restrictions. Earlier this week, the Johnson County School District obtained a variance from State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to remove the district’s masking requirement. McCafferty said he was unaware of any similar efforts in the Sheridan districts.
Even with low case numbers, SMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger said he remains cautious about the continued spread of the virus.
“It is good to be back to business as usual, but we never know when things could surge again,” Addlesperger said.
Addlesperger said the best line of defense remains vaccination.
“We would love to be done with this, take off the masks and go back to normal,” Addlesperger said. “To get there, the one good thing we can do is get vaccinated and help prevent the spread.”
Vaccines are currently available to all county residents who want them. Residents must be older than 18 to receive the Moderna vaccine and older than 16 to receive the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Addlesperger said.
As of March 29, Sheridan County had administered 8,110 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and 5,527 second doses, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The county has also administered 105 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To schedule your vaccine appointment, visit clockwisemd.com/hospitals/339/appointments/new or call 307-675-4471 and leave your name, date of birth and phone number.
Vaccines must be scheduled at least two weeks after any other immunizations, according to Addlesperger. While there is no charge for the vaccine, the hospital charges an administration fee of $20 for each shot.