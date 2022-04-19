SHERIDAN — Spruce was named the winner of the city’s retail liquor license lottery Monday, but not without the complications that accompanied the months-long process.
After Spruce won the random drawing Monday night, Sheridan resident and former city councilor Dirk Sanderson walked out, shouting “You ought to be ashamed of yourselves — all of you,” to city councilors. During the public comment period prior to the drawing, Sanderson said he would encourage the other applicants to pursue a lawsuit against the city if Spruce was selected.
Spruce and the Historic Cady — two of the 11 businesses that applied for the license and one-third of the six businesses selected for Monday’s drawing — are located in the same building at 1 E. Alger St., according to their applications. Sanderson argued the Alger Street property had an unfair advantage over other applicants because it was entered twice under different names. He asked the council to table the lottery so the Alger Street property could reapply under one name, which the council declined to do.
“The way you’re doing it right now… it smells to high heaven,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson said he had other issues with the “complete mess” of an allocation process, which has stretched out for eight months and changed course on several occasions.
“Halfway, you changed the rules of the game and required a questionnaire,” Sanderson said. “To me, you’re simply having that questionnaire to eliminate specific businesses…That’s wrong. That’s personal, political agenda and a biased foundation for how you’re approaching this… We’re trying to build entrepreneurship in this city, and yet we’re picking and choosing who we think would be the better entrepreneur for the city of Sheridan. That’s ridiculous.”
At the end of the April 18 meeting, Council Kristen Jennings echoed some of Sanderson’s remarks when she issued a public apology to all the applicants for the liquor license. While she praised the hard work of the city’s Liquor License Process Review Committee — composed of councilors Steven Brantz, Shawn Day and Jacob Martin — that oversaw the process, Jennings said the final process had been unfair to all the applicants.
“This has been going on for months, and the carrot that has been dangled out — the license — has been moved and the applicants have had to jump through hoops over and over and over again, and they should not have had to,” Jennings said. “…I’m going to issue an apology to the applicants tonight because I feel like they have been led to believe one thing and then something else has been done.”
The selection of Spruce, and the controversy surrounding it, was the latest twist in the saga of the city’s retail liquor license, but may not be the last one. While Spruce has been selected, its license will still have to be approved during a public hearing at the council’s May 2 meeting, Mayor Rich Bridger said. Public comment will be taken prior to the final allocation.
In August, the city received an additional retail liquor license — its 23rd — following an increase in population of around 800 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. The Liquor License Process Review Committee was created to determine the process and timeline for allocating the new license.
In November, the city council approved Resolution 40-21, which said all applicants for the license would be entered into a lottery drawing. The committee-members argued, months after the resolution was passed, the resolution did not represent their desire to vet applicants prior to the lottery.
In March, the city approved an addendum to the resolution, which allowed committee members to rate the applicants based on criteria including employment creation; potential revenue generation; ability to sell alcohol for off-premise consumption; food and delivery capabilities; ability to contribute to the social life of the city; rehabilitation of structures; location; and the timeline for when sales will begin. This change required the applying businesses to submit supplemental information to the original applications by April 8.
The committee reviewed the applications and narrowed 11 candidates to six finalists. In addition to the Spruce and Historic Cady, these included Moose Knuckle Saloon, Las Delicias, the Ice Haus and Main Choice Cocktails.