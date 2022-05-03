SHERIDAN — Eight months and two days after it was announced the city of Sheridan had received its 23rd retail liquor license, the Sheridan City Council awarded the license Monday night to Spruce.
Councilors approved the license allocation on a 6-1 vote, with only Councilor Kristen Jennings dissenting. Jennings had previously expressed her dissatisfaction with the city’s liquor license allocation process and publicly apologized on the city’s behalf.
Generally, the council’s final discussion about the license was overwhelmingly positive, with councilors expressing satisfaction with the final outcome of the monthslong process.
“I think we did do our jobs,” Mayor Rich Bridger said. “I think we tried to find the best person possible who would do the most good with that license…That’s what we were shooting for and that’s what we accomplished.”
“Spruce is a good business, they have a good track record and they’re going to offer something very nice to the community,” Councilor Jacob Martin said. “I think people should be happy for them.”
The council heard only one public comment prior to the license approval, from former city councilor Dirk Sanderson. Sanderson expressed many of the same concerns he shared during the April 18 meeting, arguing the Liquor License Process Review Committee’s decision to review and select applicants based on a series of criteria was “discriminatory” and “not ethical.”
Councilors pushed back strongly against Sanderson’s accusations.
“Everything was above board and legal, and I’m proud of what we got accomplished,” Councilor Steven Brantz said.
“Our lawyer was involved in this process, and there was nothing unethical about it,” Councilor Aaron Linden said.
In August, the city received an additional retail liquor license — its 23rd — following an increase in population of around 800 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. The Liquor License Process Review Committee was created to determine the process and timeline for allocating the new license.
In November, the city council approved Resolution 40-21, which said all applicants for the license would be entered into a lottery drawing. The committee members argued, months after the resolution was passed, the resolution did not represent their desire to vet applicants prior to the lottery.
In March, the city approved an addendum to the resolution, which allowed committee members to rate the applicants based on criteria including employment creation; potential revenue generation; ability to sell alcohol for off-premise consumption; food and delivery capabilities; ability to contribute to the social life of the city; rehabilitation of structures; location; and the timeline for when sales will begin. This change required the applying businesses to submit supplemental information to the original applications by April 8.
The committee reviewed the applications and narrowed 11 candidates to six finalists. These included Spruce, Historic Cady, Moose Knuckle Saloon, Las Delicias, the Ice Haus and Main Choice Cocktails. On April 18, Spruce was selected in the random lottery.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The council unanimously approved a two-year contract with the Firefighters Local Union 276 Monday — the first time in more than 16 years a two-year contract has been approved by the city and the firefighters, Human Resources Director Heather Doke said.
The contract brings a 2.5% pay increase for most positions in the fire department compared to the previous contract. This includes those in the Firefighter II, Captain and Division Chief of Operations positions.
Firefighters in grade F1 — or Firefighter I — will see a 7.69% increase. It was found the city had not been paying F1 firefighters the average market rate, which necessitated the increase, Doke said.
The only other change in the contract involves doubling firefighters’ clothing allowance from $500 to $1,000 a year.
Linden said he was pleased with how the contract turned out this year, and how amicable the negotiations had been.
“The process was the best I’ve seen in my time here,” Linden said. “And I think a lot of that is a building of trust over the last several years…It was quite an easy process, and I just want to thank everyone involved in that.”
During collective bargaining, the union and the city discuss terms related to wages, rate of pay, working conditions and other subjects of interest to the firefighters. The city held this year’s bargaining session April 15.
The new contract will cover the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years, and will take effect starting in July 2022.