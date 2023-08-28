SHERIDAN — “Cookies, cookies, cookies and cream, what’s the matter with the other team?”
This was the chant that rang through Thorne-Rider Park last week on a warm Wednesday evening as the Sheridan Recreation District “Little Guy” cheerleading squad gathered for practice. A few days before, the “Little Guy” cross-country team also had its first practice at the park as both programs’ seasons began.
SRD youth program supervisors said the teams allow children the opportunity to develop an early passion for athletics and teamwork before jumping into more rigorous sports.
Cheerleading
SRD’s youth cheerleading program is open to children in grades one through eight. The squad, made up of about 27 girls this year, typically cheers at SRD “Little Guy” football games. Seventh-and eighth-graders also get to cheer at Sheridan Junior High School football games.
But before the squad hits the sidelines, they spend time perfecting chants, learning to handle poms and memorizing basic routines. Program supervisor JD Williams said most cheerleaders come into the season feeling quiet and shy but eventually open up and find their voice.
“We tell them, ‘You’ve got to be loud because the football games are loud, and there’s people cheering around you’ … so we try to make it fun, and just show them what cheerleading is like,” Williams said.
Williams said one of the benefits of the cheerleading program is that it gives youth a chance to try a nontraditional sport if other activities aren’t their speed, and it allows them to make friendships that will likely last for a lifetime.
“There's some other things in town that they can do as far as soccer and stuff like that, but not everyone's into that … so it gives them a chance to do something and be active,” he said. “We kind of tell the kids, ‘Eventually you're all going to be at the junior high school … these are people you might remember, so you'll have some friends already.’”
Cross-country
SRD youth cross-country team supervisor McKoy Feland said the objective of the program is to help young runners develop the basic skills they need to eventually compete at the junior high and high school level, should they choose to. The program is open to children in grades two through five.
“This is sort of an introductory cross-country kind of thing. It’s about learning that you need to stretch before you go for a longer run, learning how to pace yourself … because most kids, when they think of running, they just all-out sprint and they're done after that,” Feland said. “So that's a big focus that I have.”
Though the program focuses on introducing youth to the nitty-gritty of cross-country running, it also aims for them to have fun with the sport. Feland emphasized she tries to keep children engaged by mixing up the different activities they do during practice and allowing them to be silly.
“We do play some games to make it more fun, because I know once they get to junior high and high school cross-country, it's mostly just running and not so much about games and fun,” Feland said. “So I'm just trying to get them interested … I like getting them excited for running. Every practice, they’re so ready to go, and just smiling and having a bunch of fun.”
The approximately month-long program culminates in a one-mile race at Thorne-Rider Park, where athletes show off their improved stamina and running form.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.