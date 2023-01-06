Brrr2.jpg
SHERIDAN — Sheridan Recreation District will facilitate trips to Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area on days local school districts do not have school. 

Skiing experience is required and no lessons will be available. Transportation is provided; participants must bring a lunch, snacks, water, and plenty of warm winter clothes (hat, jacket, gloves, snowpants, boots, etc.).

