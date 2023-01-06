SHERIDAN — Sheridan Recreation District will facilitate trips to Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area on days local school districts do not have school.
Skiing experience is required and no lessons will be available. Transportation is provided; participants must bring a lunch, snacks, water, and plenty of warm winter clothes (hat, jacket, gloves, snowpants, boots, etc.).
SRD will provide transportation Jan. 16 and Feb. 24.
A $25 fee per trip does not include rental equipment and a lift ticket, if needed. The fee includes transportation and qualified supervision.
Ages accepted are 10-15-year-olds.
Transportation will leave at 8 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Register online or in person at the Sheridan Recreation District, sheridanrecreation.com, at 1579 Thorne-Rider Park or call 307-674-6421.
Please equip children with a backpack, water bottle, lunch, extra snacks, warm winter clothes and skis/snowboard or Antelope Butte pass if they have one.