SHERIDAN — Sheridan Recreation District will host a winter softball clinic Friday.
The clinic will focus on hitting, fielding, throwing and pitching, working with collegiate coaches to sharpen and learn new skills.
Three sessions are available: all skill from 2-4 p.m. for $30; pitching from 4:15-5:15 p.m. for $15; or all skills from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for $30.
Each session will be held at the Sheridan indoor hitting facility located in Thorne-Rider Park across the parking lot from Thorne-Rider baseball stadium.
Register online at sheridanrecreation.com, by phone at 307-674-6421 or in person at 1579 Thorne-Rider Park. Attendees will need to bring a softball glove, softball bat (optional), athletic clothing (sweatshirt recommended), tennis shoes and water bottle. Contact JD Williams with questions at 307-674-6421. Thorne-Rider Park is located at 307 W. 14th St.