SHERIDAN — Two St. Patrick’s Day-themed races will take place in Sheridan and Dayton Saturday.
Sheridan Jaycees host its annual Run ‘Til You’re Green race, with options to complete 1-mile, 5K or 10K race. Race day registration and packet pick up starts at 9:30 a.m.; all races start at 11 a.m.
Early bird registration ends March 12 at midnight. The event will include music and photo opportunities, and registration includes green swag. Prizes will be awarded for top finishers and best costume.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Face coverings are encouraged at the start and finish area.
Register online at itsyourrace.com.
Tongue River Valley Community Center will also host its last race of the Valley Winter 5K Series, the Leprechaun Leap 5K, 10 a.m. Saturday.
The race starts and ends at TRVCC Dayton, located at 1100 Main St. in Dayton, and costs $5 preregistration and $10 on race day. Register by phone at 307-655-9419 or online at trvcc.org.