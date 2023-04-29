SHERIDAN — The annual Compass Center for Families Light of Hope Breakfast honored St. Peter’s Episcopal Church for its service to children and families in need Friday. The Light of Hope Breakfast serves as both a fundraising event and an opportunity to recognize community members and local entities for championing support for children.
St. Peter’s was chosen as this year’s champion due to its continued work in supporting children and families in need. St. Peter’s works with Compass’ parent liaisons, who advocate for children and families at school, to identify and address the needs of those families.
Compass Parent Liaison Manager Dimitra Dugal said St. Peter’s has assisted children and families in securing clothing, temporary housing, food and more.
“St. Peter’s has certainly gone above and beyond with great empathy. They are willing to come to the table to help families, whether it’s helping a family to have a safe place to sleep at night, providing diapers through the diaper bank, helping with school supplies or presents at Christmas,” Dugal said. “Their support is always provided without judgment and without red tape.”
Dugal told the story of a family of nine who was down on their luck and in need of support. Dugal said St. Peter’s stepped in to help the family pay for a motel to stay in, provided clothing and dropped off food for the family when they were sick. The family was able to utilize St. Peter’s diaper bank for baby supplies and the church’s kitchen to cook for themselves.
By the end of the last school year, the family was able to move out from the motel and into a small home.
“None of this family’s progress would have been possible without the generosity of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. This generosity extended far beyond dollars and cents,” Dugal said. “They gave their compassion, they gave their time, they gave their prayers for this family, and this is just one family’s story. St. Peter’s outreach in our community has benefited hundreds of children in our community.”
Rev. Joel Dingman accepted the award on behalf of the church, telling the story of how he and his wife Nancy made it to Sheridan. After 26 years living in Wheatland, the couple bounced around working for several congregations around the state before landing in Sheridan, which Dingman said quickly became a new home for them.
“This wonderful opportunity came to finally settle down and be in one church and community. It’s just been a wonderful fit,” Dingman said. “From the beginning, that congregation wanted to be in the center of the community, literally and figuratively. They want to be in the center of the community and are always helping with their programs and from its existence, in its DNA, that has been why it exists… Just say yes, because you never know what might open up, what light might appear.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.