SHERIDAN — The annual Compass Center for Families Light of Hope Breakfast honored St. Peter’s Episcopal Church for its service to children and families in need Friday. The Light of Hope Breakfast serves as both a fundraising event and an opportunity to recognize community members and local entities for championing support for children.

St. Peter’s was chosen as this year’s champion due to its continued work in supporting children and families in need. St. Peter’s works with Compass’ parent liaisons, who advocate for children and families at school, to identify and address the needs of those families.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

