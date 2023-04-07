SHERIDAN — The Compass Center for Families is recognizing St. Peter’s Episcopal Church as a champion for local children in its Light of Hope fundraising event April 28. Sagebrush and Meadowlark Elementary Parent Liaison with Compass Amber Gable said St. Peter’s has been a beacon of support for children and families in need.

“St. Peter’s has just done so many things to be deserving of recognition as a champion for children in our community. I personally have witnessed them support hundreds of our Sheridan children whose families were in crisis, whether that be through their weekly diaper program, food support, housing assistance, allowing homeless families into their church kitchen so that the family can prepare meals for their children,” Gable said. “Anything that pops up as a need where they can help improve the security and stability of children, they just do it.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

