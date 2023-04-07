SHERIDAN — The Compass Center for Families is recognizing St. Peter’s Episcopal Church as a champion for local children in its Light of Hope fundraising event April 28. Sagebrush and Meadowlark Elementary Parent Liaison with Compass Amber Gable said St. Peter’s has been a beacon of support for children and families in need.
“St. Peter’s has just done so many things to be deserving of recognition as a champion for children in our community. I personally have witnessed them support hundreds of our Sheridan children whose families were in crisis, whether that be through their weekly diaper program, food support, housing assistance, allowing homeless families into their church kitchen so that the family can prepare meals for their children,” Gable said. “Anything that pops up as a need where they can help improve the security and stability of children, they just do it.”
Parent Liaison Manager Dimitra Dugal said St. Peter’s has been wonderful and easy to work with whenever a family might be in need.
“Whenever we’ve reached out on behalf of a family to benefit that child in school, we’ve always been greeted with ‘Yes, how much? How can we help?’ They’re just wonderful, warm, supportive partners,” Dugal said.
Compass Co-Executive Director Tifany Resser said St. Peter’s stood out as a champion for children in the community not just by committing to helping children, but by responding to those in need with empathy and warmth and getting creative at times to meet those needs.
Among the services and assistance St. Peter’s provides for local families is a weekly diaper bank. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., anyone in need of diaper supplies for children can come to the church to pick up a package of diapers and baby wipes per child per week. Those wishing to donate or participate may do so at St. Peter’s, located at 1 S. Tschirgi Street.
“No one wants to be facing what some of the families we work with are facing. Nobody wakes up and says, ‘I’d like my life to look like this today.’ It’s really hard when you do have to ask for help and you don’t receive that,” Resser said. “To know that we can walk alongside families and go to St. Peter’s and know what they will be met with, that’s huge for us because we do need those partnerships where we value and trust that they will receive the same treatment there that they would here and that is with the same dignity and respect that every human being deserves.”
The Compass Light of Hope Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. April 28 at The Historic Sheridan Inn. The event is free and open to the public, though contributions are encouraged to support Compass.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.