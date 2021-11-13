SHERIDAN — Women of St. Peter’s Cowboy Christmas Bazaar will take place Nov. 19-20 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
The market will be open Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 1 S. Tschirgi St.
The sale will feature antiques and collectibles, holiday booths, handiworks, kitchen items, cookies and candies, jewelry, ornaments and more — including a silent auction.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. and will feature lasagna, Ceasar salad and pie.
The Red Door Thrift Store will also be open.