Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms may develop later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.