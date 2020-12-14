SHERIDAN — Sheridan residents Pam and John Standish have issued a $30,000 holiday challenge match to benefit Sheridan Community Land Trust.
Funds raised by the holiday challenge match will be used by SCLT to build and maintain its growing network of community trails; conserve open space, clean water and wildlife habitat while keeping working lands working; share stories and create tours highlighting Sheridan County’s special history; and create new ways for people to discover the outdoors close to home.
The Standishes have committed $30,000 to match all gifts made to SCLT through Jan. 15, 2021.
“SCLT would not be able to do so many projects across Sheridan County without so many kind people who care. Today, our community relies on opportunities to enjoy the outdoors close to home for our well-being now more than ever. Pam and John’s generous Holiday Challenge Match is a tremendous opportunity for that great work to go even further as gifts will be matched dollar for dollar,” said SCLT Executive Director Brad Bauer.
Gifts to SCLT may be mailed to PO Box 7185, Sheridan, WY 82801, dropped off at SCLT’s office at 52 S. Main St, Ste 1 (located above The Pearl) or online at sheridanclt.org.