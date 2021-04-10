SHERIDAN — David Standish, Sheridan High School senior, is honored as this week’s Summit Award winner.
Standish maintains a 3.97 GPA and his transcript lists Advanced Placement and college courses, as well as several fine art classes including studio art and ceramics.
In addition to his academic achievement, Standish’s athletic resume boasts multiple state championships for both SHS cross-country and indoor track teams. Individually, Standish earned All-State honors for his second-place finish in the 3,200-meter race at the 2021 Indoor State Track and Field Championship meet.
“I’m mainly known as a runner,” he said. “I started when my parents made me do a sport in middle school so I wouldn’t just play video games all day.”
Standish said he is thankful for the support and guidance his parents, John and Pam Standish, have provided.
“My parents are my biggest role models,” he said.
Standish also looks up to his older brother who is a first lieutenant in the National Guard, and the SHS senior also appreciates his teammates’ encouragement.
Distance running requires tremendous dedication and a relentless work ethic, which Standish explains transfers to the classroom and contributes to his academic achievement. SHS cross-country assistant coach and math instructor, Isaac Van Dyke, has witnessed Standish’s dual accomplishments.
"David is an all-around great kid," Van Dyke said. "His work ethic and drive to be the best is one of a kind. He is wired in a way where he is all in and his focus never detours. David is also a great runner and always leads by example. His humor and wit have a way of making others laugh in a very quiet and dry manner. David will be successful in any avenue he decides to pursue, and his diligence will take him far.”
Standish’s dedication and passion are also evident in his commitment to the arts.
“I really enjoy ceramics because it helps me take a breather from all the work that comes along with school," Standish said. "I like the challenge of making detailed pieces from real life like people, animals, cars, etc. and seeing how close I can get them to being lifelike. The good thing about ceramics is if I make a mistake, I can always add or take away clay.”
Standish names Tim Daniels, SHS math instructor, as an influential mentor.
“Mr. Daniels is more than just a teacher," Standish said. "He also shares life lessons, and his passion is contagious.”
Daniels noted the admiration is mutual.
“David is a thinker," Daniels said. "He is quiet by nature, but his work ethic and kindness speak volumes about him. David is such a great person to have in class because he truly wants to learn, doesn't shy away from tough problems, and goes the extra mile to do things the right way. He is highly intelligent, but also very humble. He's like a silent assassin; he may be quiet but watch out because he has a killer work ethic and the brains and positive attitude to go along with it.”
Having signed with Black Hills State University to continue his running career at the collegiate level, Standish plans to pursue a degree in biology. No matter the challenge, Standish approaches it much like his training, “running for many miles on end isn’t always fun and it can be very tedious, but it teaches me to be patient and to keep working hard," he said. "Results don’t always come right away and there might be months of constant work, which includes many hours of training/running, as well as small monotonous techniques that help with recovery, but eventually the results pay off.”