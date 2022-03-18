SHERIDAN — Auditions for the 2022 Stars of Tomorrow program will take place March 22 and 23 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Auditions for children in grades nine through 12 will take place at 6 p.m. March 22. Children in kindergarten through eighth grade will begin at 6 p.m. March 23.
The auditions are open to all kindergarten through 12th-grade students in Sheridan County, and all participants must register for an audition spot in advance. All talents are welcome, and presentations must be less than 5 minutes in length.
For more information or to register, see wyotheater.com.