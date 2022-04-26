SHERIDAN — The annual Stars of Tomorrow competition will begin at 7 p.m. April 30 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Started in 1946, when Kiwanian Edwin Hunter suggested the local Kiwanis club sponsor a youth talent show, Stars of Tomorrow is open to boys and girls in three categories — the elementary school division, the junior high division and the high school division.
From those categories first-, second- and third-place winners receive a trophy and a certificate. There is then an overall winner of the show who, in addition to the trophy and certificate, receives a scholarship toward attending the college of their choice. The overall winner is also afforded the opportunity to compete at the district level.
Tickets for the show cost $15 for adults and $10 for students. A streaming option is also available for $20. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.