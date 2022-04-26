02-11-2021 Stars of Tomorrow Standalones 004.jpg
Big Horn High School senior Chryanthi Paninos sang a song she wrote entitled “Pumpkin Pie” during the Stars of Tomorrow auditions at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. The Stars of Tomorrow youth talent show will be held March 26, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The annual Stars of Tomorrow competition will begin at 7 p.m. April 30 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Started in 1946, when Kiwanian Edwin Hunter suggested the local Kiwanis club sponsor a youth talent show, Stars of Tomorrow is open to boys and girls in three categories — the elementary school division, the junior high division and the high school division.

From those categories first-, second- and third-place winners receive a trophy and a certificate. There is then an overall winner of the show who, in addition to the trophy and certificate, receives a scholarship toward attending the college of their choice. The overall winner is also afforded the opportunity to compete at the district level.

Tickets for the show cost $15 for adults and $10 for students. A streaming option is also available for $20. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

