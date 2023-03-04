SHERIDAN — Organizers of Stars of Tomorrow recently announced winners of the 2023 event.
Elementary division
• First place, Oaklee Hammerstrom, acro dance
• Second place, Samuel Davis, vocal
• Third place, Kensington Sisson, vocal
• People's choice, Maeta J. Johnson, vocal
Junior high division
• First place, James Craft, vocal/piano
• Second place, Maci Shatto, acro dance
• Third place, Kaya Caster, vocal/guitar
• People's choice, Rhyder Scott, vocal/guitar
High school division
• First place, Henry, Aaron and Will, music ensemble
• Second place, Emmie Rambur, vocal
• Third place, Luke Patceg, piano
• People's choice, Laci Nissen and Ian Garrison, vocal