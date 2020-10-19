SHERIDAN — For Jared Koenig, who has entered the Impact 307 Start-Up Challenge in the hopes of advancing his business, the biggest challenge he anticipates reflects that of many other businesses in Sheridan County.
The cost of living in Sheridan forces businesses to figure out how to keep the lights on while paying staff well enough to stick around.
“How do I balance offering a competitively priced product while paying employees enough to live and have a future in Sheridan?” Koenig responded when asked about the challenges he faces in starting a news business. “How do we solve the problems with the housing market and balance it with the growing rentier economy?”
According to the Economic Analysis Division of Wyoming’s Department of Administration and Information, Sheridan sits right at the average compared to communities in the rest of the state for cost of living.
Of the 24 counties studied, Sheridan County has the eighth highest cost of living; Teton County had the highest. Nationally, Wyoming sits in the middle of the pack in terms of cost of living, according to multiple studies.
That doesn’t ease the challenge in Sheridan County, though. The EAD study of Wyoming showed Sheridan’s average apartment rent for a two-bedroom, unfurnished apartment is $670 per month.
For an employee making $15 per hour working full-time, that’s roughly 33% of take-home pay after taxes.
Koenig recalled the story of Henry Ford worrying that not enough people would be able to afford to buy his vehicle, so he paid his workers enough to buy the vehicles.
“There was a positive economic impact on the local community that grew out from there,” Koenig said. “In the very least, what I can do is have a positive impact on the community that will in turn make all of our lives better.”
Koenig volunteers with local groups like the Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Antelope Butte and plans to extend that community involvement to a business capacity.
His business, Iter Arnum, creates a modular rack that can be reconfigured to meet user needs and will fit a pickup truck box used for hauling gear for adventuring or working.
Koenig said he developed the idea after being unable to buy what he wanted. He’s currently fabricating the second version of a prototype and hopes to begin selling units next year.
The Start-Up Challenge could provide the initial capital to get the business up and running if Koenig wins. He plans to rely heavily on the internet for sales but understands setting up a proper website could be expensive.
While getting the business started takes up most of his spare time, Koenig also works as director of design and production for Ramaco 3D in Sheridan.
He said he plans to offer his product at an competitive price by utilizing 3-D printing and a new material for construction.
“This product exists very much in the outdoor community that helps drive a good deal of tourism through Sheridan,” Koenig said. “By having more connections to that community, the people of Sheridan will be able to foster conversations and encourage responsible behavior in the outdoors so that the public land that we all love can be enjoyed for generations to come.”
Koenig and Iter Arnum have made it to the list of five finalists in IMPACT 307’s Start-Up Challenge.
The finalists will spend three weeks working with IMPACT Sheridan and honing their business plans leading up to Pitch Night, which is set for Oct. 28.