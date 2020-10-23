SHERIDAN — When Scott McDowell saw soldiers planning a mission using ammunition canisters, sticks and drawings in the dirt, he knew he could do better.
As a finalist in the IMPACT 307 Start-Up Challenge, McDowell hopes to take his business — SSI/Virtual Sandtable — to a broader audience to help with training and emergency response.
The company offers fully functional software and hardware packaging to help train responders using virtual reality. The goal is to better prepare individuals tasked with responding to emergencies.
McDowell said he’s currently working through establishing pilot programs and validating the pricing model and features for his product. He hopes the Start-Up Challenge will help solidify sales and pricing models along with long-term planning for the company.
McDowell noted that the need to plan for emergency situations is broad, and he expects his clientele to include school districts, construction companies, first responders and power plants.
The challenge, though, will be convincing people of the value in virtual reality.
“Virtual reality is a new experience, often met with skepticism,” McDowell said. “We see the transformation and understanding when we put the virtual reality headset on a user and allow them to experience it.”
McDowell believes the highly immersive experience he can offer, which combines many sources of data and information, will stand on its own once potential clients give it a try.
McDowell will join the other four finalists in making their pitch to the IMPACT 307 Start-Up Challenge judges Oct. 28. At Pitch Night, the top three judge-selected entrepreneur plans will each receive a $5,000 award and access to additional working capital from a $100,000 seed fund. All finalists will receive incubator space, ongoing counseling and access to professional services to aid in their business.
