SHERIDAN — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, and statewide partners are promoting April as child abuse awareness month in Wyoming with a press conference and proclamation signing at the Wyoming Capitol April 5 at 3 p.m.
During the press conference, Gordon will declare April as child abuse awareness month in Wyoming. Speaking will be Richard Brannan, who is the director at Wind River Family and Community Health Care based in Arapahoe. Several statewide partners will also discuss child abuse in Wyoming and ways to prevent child abuse. After the press conference, statewide partners, community members and the general public will place hundreds of children’s pinwheels on the lawn of the Supreme Court property. The public is encouraged to attend.