SHERIDAN — All three K-12 school districts in Sheridan County, in fact all but one district statewide, recently received a bit of good news from the Wyoming State Board of Education.
Sheridan County School Districts 1, 2 and 3 were all recommended by the Wyoming Department of Education for the status of being fully accredited, the highest of four levels of accreditation annually issued by the WSBE.
The other three levels are accredited with follow-up, accredited with support and non-accredited. According to an announcement released by WDE officials June 24, all Wyoming public school districts and institutional schools received a recommendation of accredited, except for Niobrara County School District 1, which received a recommendation of accredited with support.
“SCSD1 is proud to be an accredited school district,” said Sara McGinnis, the district’s curriculum director. “It means that we have met or exceeded all standards established by the state board of education by presenting evidence that we are adhering to state statutes and are committed to the continuous improvement process.
“It means that our district has good systems, processes and practices as a top-notch learning institution,” she added.
According to Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment, the accreditation process is more of a measure of a school district’s compliance with state guidelines and not a measure of educational programs it may offer.
“It’s important,” Craft said. “You have to be accredited to be funded by the state. … Accreditation is essential in that.
“We look at accreditation as a reflection of how we operate,” he added. “We’ve dotted our Is and crossed our Ts.”
The review process includes a visit to a district by a peer group every five years. It also provides valuable feedback to a district on potential improvements it could make to board policies and district guidelines.
“We take the feedback seriously,” Craft said. “Every year we evaluate the previous year’s report.”
McGinnis added it is important for school districts to continually adjust policies, processes and systems to accommodate changes in state statutes, or new research and evidence in best educational practices.
“It is a priority for SCSD1 to engage in discussions with teachers, administrators, students and community partners about the systems and processes we have in place,” she said. “The WDE is great about providing the necessary support and guidance to districts as needed.”
Both SCSD1 and SCSD2 have a history of receiving the highest accreditation status. That wasn’t always the case, however, for SCSD3.
According to outgoing Superintendent Charles Auzqui, SCSD3 received a recommendation of only “partially accredited” in 2013. District officials then went through a process of updating district policies and procedures, and was fully accredited in 2014 and “have been ever since,” he said.
“You look at everything,” Auzqui said. “It’s key to us. It says you’re doing the right things.
“It lets the community and everyone know good things are happening,” he added.
As important as the accreditation process is to school administrators, it’s also important to those elected to local school boards that oversee them.
“Accreditation holds our school to a high standard and being accredited means we as an institution are doing our job, not only growing kids, but growing our staff,” said Amy Vineyard, chair of the SCSD3 Board of Trustees. “Being accredited builds the trust of the community in our staff and school.”
Clint Krumm, vice chair on the SCSD1 board, added being fully accredited also validates that a school district is fulfilling its obligation to provide a quality education.
“We are always pleased when we get accredited,” he said. “It certainly reflects well on our teachers, administrators and superintendent.”