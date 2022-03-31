SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board is offering grants of up to $2,500 for projects promoting the preservation of and access to Wyoming’s historical records.
The deadline to apply for the grants is May 31.
The grants are available to Wyoming cultural heritage organizations for projects to process, preserve and provide increased access to historical records. Projects eligible for funding include: processing collections of historical records, digitizing historical records, providing online access to records and attending training that will improve your organization’s ability to complete these types of projects.
The grants are available for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, and are provided through the Wyoming SHRAB by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, a branch of the National Archives.
All projects related to the mission and goals of the SHRAB will be considered. For more information, including the grant application, guidelines and a brief presentation about the grant program and how to apply, see the SHRAB webpage (under “Apply for Grants”) at wyoarchives.wyo.gov.
For additional information, contact Sara Davis, SHRAB coordinator and Wyoming State Archivist at 307-777-8691 or sara.davis@wyo.gov.
Completed applications must be submitted by May 31.