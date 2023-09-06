volunteer teamwork stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Health is asking family members and youth to complete brief surveys about potential barriers and needs for mental health care for youth and young adults in the state. 

Two separate surveys are available: one for parents and guardians of youth and young adults, and one specifically for youth and young adults (11-21 years old) to share their own impressions of barriers and needs. The surveys are anonymous, should take 10 to 15 minutes to complete and are available online at health.wyo.gov/publichealth/mch/engagement.

Recommended for you