SHERIDAN — Sheridan County school officials won’t have to worry about changes in state funding of K-12 schools, at least not yet. That’s because members from the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives couldn’t hammer out compromises to House Bill 173 during a meeting of an assigned conference committee last Wednesday.
That’s OK for school districts in Sheridan County, at least for now.
“It’s good news,” said Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui. “We can go back to planning.
“The reality is we know what we need to do,” he added. “We know the funding model.”
Though, Auzqui also said he realizes that state lawmakers at some point will have to tackle the projected revenue gap.
“That’s still an issue for the future,” he said.
The revenue shortfall might be discussed again in Cheyenne sooner than later.
SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty informed members of the district’s board of trustees at its regular meeting April 5 there could be a special session of the state Legislature this summer to again take up legislation related to K-12 funding.
One of the key sticking points was a difference of opinion over 0.5% sales tax increase proposed by House members. The tax increase would go into effect if state funding reserves were to fall below specified levels.
The House version of the legislation also cut about $80 million over three years.
State Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Sublette, said the tax increase and cuts would help the state and school districts work to overcome the potential of a $250-million shortfall in revenues long term.
“We’d really take a bite out of that apple,” Sommers said in committee last week.
State Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said the tax increase was a no-go for members of the upper chamber, with senators already having voted 25-4 against the measure.
“That tells me, if I come back with a sales tax increase, I can’t sell it,” Scott said. “I just can’t.”
Without a compromise and passage of the bill, school districts will continue to use the funding formula of the last biennial education budget passed last year.