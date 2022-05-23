SHERIDAN — For the seventh year, Wyoming State Parks is partnering with state and federal partners in celebration of a program instituted in 2016 during the National Park Service’s 100th year anniversary. As part of this effort, Wyo Parks will sponsor and promote “Every Kid in a Park.”
The “Every Kid in a Park” program provides every fourth-grader nationwide the opportunity to obtain a pass granting the student and their family free admission to more than 2,000 federally managed lands including national parks, monuments, forests, wildlife refuges and more.
Fourth-graders, as well as parents and educators, can obtain passes by visiting the program’s website at everykidoutdoors.gov.
As a complement to the federal program, Wyo Parks will honor the “Every Kid in a Park” passes through Aug. 31. Passes are good for free entrance/day use at any Wyoming state parks, historic sites or recreation areas.
For more information, contact Wyo Parks headquarters at 307-777-6323.