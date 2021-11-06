SHERIDAN — As part of the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails “Parks for Patriots” program honoring military veterans, day use/entrance fees will be waived Nov. 11 for military veterans.
All veterans with proof of their veteran status can enter any Wyoming state park or historic site free of charge. This applies to day-use fees only. All other fees, such as overnight camping, must still be paid.
Veterans eligible for the free entrance are defined as: a person who served in active military, naval or air service and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. This does not include active-duty military personnel.
For more information, please call Wyoming State Parks at 307-777-6323.