An irrigation sprinkler shoots water over a field off Beaver Creek Road west of Sheridan.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

LARAMIE — Wyoming landowners, farmers and ranchers are encouraged to attend upcoming public meetings on critical aging irrigation infrastructure in their communities.

Much of the state’s irrigation infrastructure is more than 100 years old. Troubling developments, such as the collapse of the Gering — Fort Laramie Canal Tunnel and the identification of structural issues in the LaPrele Dam, prompted the state of Wyoming to launch the Critical Aging Irrigation Infrastructure Project, Level I Study.

