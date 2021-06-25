LANDER — A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper is seriously injured and a suspect is dead after a gunfire exchange during a traffic stop in Lander around 3:26 p.m. Friday.
The incident occurred on Sinks Canyon Road in Lander. The Ttooper conducted a traffic stop and moments into the stop the trooper and suspect exchanged gunfire, according to a press release from Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The trooper was injured and the suspect is deceased. The details of the investigation are still emerging. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will be conducting the investigation as the standard operating procedure for all WHP officer-involved shootings.