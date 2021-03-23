Today

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.