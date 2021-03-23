SHERIDAN — While most Wyoming residents now have the option to not wear a protective mask, students and staff of local educational institutions intend to follow previous guidelines to help fight and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On March 16, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the lifting of the statewide mask mandate. Though, at the same time, Statewide Order No. 1 still requires students, teachers and school staff to wear face coverings when social distancing by 6 feet is not possible.
At least one school district has somewhat challenged the order, with the Sublette County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees reportedly passing a motion recently to eliminate school SMART Start Plans and replace them with the minimum guidelines set out by state public health orders.
But, residents of Sheridan County shouldn’t expect such action from either Sheridan College or the local K-12 school districts.
At the March 16 meeting of the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees, President Walter Tribley said the college will continue to follow “strict” and “stringent” pandemic protocols to protect students and staff and to ensure the continuation of classes for the remainder of the current academic year.
And, officials at Sheridan County School District 2 released a prepared statement informing residents that it continues to monitor and evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on district schools while also working with Sheridan County Public Health to stay up to date with changes to statewide health orders.
“Sheridan County Public Health continues to serve as a great partner for the district,” SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty said. “As medical experts, they help us navigate statewide health orders and the changing landscape of COVID-19 across the community.”
The district has also collaborated with public health officials to re-evaluate protocols for families traveling internationally over spring break. SCSD2 students and staff who travel internationally for spring break may return to school and work immediately after break, if they can provide documented negative results from a COVID-19 test.
While understanding many want to be rid of requirements to wear a mask, Charles Auzqui, superintendent for Sheridan County School District 3, said his district also plans on following the statewide order to wear masks when necessary for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s so close to the end of the school year,” Auzqui said. “We want to stay open.
“We want what’s best for the kids,” he added.
To protect students and staff, Auzqui said the school district will still require masks to be worn on buses and when people are in school hallways. But, they can be mask free when they are able to practice social distancing or when outside for activities such as recess.
He also said he wants to see the continued cooperation with families to report any possible cases of COVID-19 and to restrict students from coming to school if they believe they might be infected.
“I think that’s the biggest factor,” Auzqui said.
Superintendent of Sheridan County School District 1, Pete Kilbride, echoed such statements.
“We’re really sticking with what we’ve been doing,” Kilbride said. “We’re working to stay in sync with the other school districts.”
Kilbride added SCSD1 officials, like others, will be watching to see if there’s an uptick in possible COVID-19 cases after students and staff return from the recent spring break. That was also the case with the Christmas holiday break, though officials were pleasantly surprised to see no significant increase in local COVID numbers.
“We were really happy coming out of the first semester and going into the second semester,” he said. “We didn’t see more cases.”
Moving forward, both Auzqui and Kilbride said they plan on meeting and working with the county’s other school districts to cooperatively fight the spread of COVID-19.
“Districts 1, 2 and 3 have done a great job of working with each other,” Kilbride said.
And with cases of a modified strain of COVID-19 having been reported in other parts of the country, Auzqui added he can see a time when administrators of the different school districts meet again to coordinate efforts for the 2021-22 school year, if necessary.